A colourised scanning electron micrograph supplied by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a monkey kidney cell (blue) heavily infected with novel coronavirus particles (orange), which were isolated from a patient sample. Photo: Reuters
Ian Pizer
Opinion

Opinion

Ian Pizer

Investors betting against the science of coronavirus are playing a dangerous game

  • There is a clear disconnect between the literature on Covid-19 and financial markets. Investors expecting the coronavirus disease to peak and stop like Sars have another think coming
Ian Pizer
Ian Pizer

Updated: 11:15pm, 19 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A colourised scanning electron micrograph supplied by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a monkey kidney cell (blue) heavily infected with novel coronavirus particles (orange), which were isolated from a patient sample. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE