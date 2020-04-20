Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Xie Feng
No one should forget Hong Kong’s Basic Law derives its authority from the constitution of China
- On this premise, the exercise of Chinese state power in Hong Kong is fully legal and should not be distorted to mean interference
- Any action, whether local or foreign, based on a misunderstanding of the Basic Law risks crossing Beijing’s red line. No attempt to endanger national sovereignty will be tolerated
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE