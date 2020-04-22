Zooming in on the latest data, we see a mixed bag of news.

technical recession On the positive side, the first-quarter out-turn was slightly better than our projection of a 7.5 per cent contraction, and far better than a number of forecasts of double-digit declines. A less-severe drop makes it easier for the economy to bob back to the surface, reducing the chance of a, which requires two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

While the geeky specifics of recession measurement probably matter only to economists, the data does have a genuine silver lining. Comparing the monthly activity data for January to February and March, there is unequivocal evidence that the economy has passed its trough and is starting to recover.

faster work resumption This recovery is more evident in industrial production, where the gap relative to the same period last year narrowed from minus 13.5 per cent to minus 1.1 per cent. Mining and hi-tech manufacturing rebounded strongly, supported byin less-labour-intensive industries.

Other activity indicators also improved from February, even though there were no V-shaped recoveries. Continued supply normalisation and loosening social restrictions should see businesses recoup more of their capital expenditure and losses in the coming months.

spending prevents The bad news is that the economic recovery was uneven. As alluded to above, while industrial activity seemed to be back on track, consumers were still reluctant to return to their oldhabits. Sales at restaurants, cinemas and shopping malls have continued to struggle as social distancingpeople from going out and eating out.

Fears of human contact also hindered the recovery in services sectors. A recent broker survey of large services firms showed that while 75 to 85 per cent of supply has been restored, demand is only running at 50 to 55 per cent of normal levels.

Another worrying takeaway from the data is that the economy was still operating at subnormal levels. The official capacity utilisation rate of the industrial sector was only 67.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, down from 77.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

While the monthly reading for March would have improved significantly from previous months, it is doubtful that the utilisation rate, which is different from the resumption rate, would be fully back to normal.

There is corroborating evidence that none of the March activity data was back to positive year-on-year growth, with retail sales and fixed-asset investment still contracting at double-digit rates.

stimulus This begs an important question: what is driving the remaining wedge between the current and normal levels of economic activity? If the gap is due to sluggish supply normalisation, then the role for policyis arguably limited.

second wave Beijing would be better off concentrating on containing the risk of aof infections and supporting migrant workers’ return to work.

But if the wedge is driven by a lack of demand, then countercyclical policies will have an important role to play. I am increasingly of the view that the factor plaguing economic recovery has shifted from the supply side to the demand side, which justifies more forceful policy easing measures from Beijing.

cuts Monetary policy has arguably already turned more proactive, with a slew of rate and reserve requirement, along with targeted lending, helping to lift credit growth to a multi-year high.

National People’s Congress However, fiscal support has fallen behind the curve, with only piecemeal measures to date, which will prove insufficient to counter the unprecedented economic shock. More stimulus measures should be forthcoming, possibly before thesession.

With a well-calibrated policy response, China has a chance of keeping its head above water even as the rest of the global economy sinks. But time is of the essence, and Beijing has to act fast.