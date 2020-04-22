To put the first-quarter numbers in proper context, one must consider the condition the economy was in before the coronavirus crisis hit and the country entered what could be the first genuine recession in decades.
The scale of the economic shock is therefore unprecedented and Beijing must issue an extraordinary response if it is to prevent a temporary shock from morphing into something permanent that disrupts the fundamentals of the economy.
Zooming in on the latest data, we see a mixed bag of news.
While the geeky specifics of recession measurement probably matter only to economists, the data does have a genuine silver lining. Comparing the monthly activity data for January to February and March, there is unequivocal evidence that the economy has passed its trough and is starting to recover.
Other activity indicators also improved from February, even though there were no V-shaped recoveries. Continued supply normalisation and loosening social restrictions should see businesses recoup more of their capital expenditure and losses in the coming months.
Fears of human contact also hindered the recovery in services sectors. A recent broker survey of large services firms showed that while 75 to 85 per cent of supply has been restored, demand is only running at 50 to 55 per cent of normal levels.
Another worrying takeaway from the data is that the economy was still operating at subnormal levels. The official capacity utilisation rate of the industrial sector was only 67.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, down from 77.5 per cent in the previous quarter.
While the monthly reading for March would have improved significantly from previous months, it is doubtful that the utilisation rate, which is different from the resumption rate, would be fully back to normal.
There is corroborating evidence that none of the March activity data was back to positive year-on-year growth, with retail sales and fixed-asset investment still contracting at double-digit rates.
But if the wedge is driven by a lack of demand, then countercyclical policies will have an important role to play. I am increasingly of the view that the factor plaguing economic recovery has shifted from the supply side to the demand side, which justifies more forceful policy easing measures from Beijing.
With a well-calibrated policy response, China has a chance of keeping its head above water even as the rest of the global economy sinks. But time is of the essence, and Beijing has to act fast.
Aidan Yao is senior emerging Asia economist at AXA Investment Managers