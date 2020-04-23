A foreign worker wearing a mask looks out from the North Coast Lodge foreign worker dormitory in Singapore on April 17. The government has been criticised for overlooking the living conditions of 1.3 million workers in essential services such as construction, transport and sanitation. Photo: EPA-EFE
