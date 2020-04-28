Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

On Balance by Robert Delaney

US doesn’t need a coronavirus-driven cultural revolution in manufacturing, whatever Trump’s adviser says

  • For listed American companies, which are obliged to maximise shareholder value, manufacturing in China makes good business sense
  • Instead of reshoring all US manufacturing, products crucial to public health and national security should be identified and incentives provided to move these production lines back home or to US allies
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 4:41am, 28 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE