Opinion
SCMP Columnist
On Balance by Robert Delaney
US doesn’t need a coronavirus-driven cultural revolution in manufacturing, whatever Trump’s adviser says
- For listed American companies, which are obliged to maximise shareholder value, manufacturing in China makes good business sense
- Instead of reshoring all US manufacturing, products crucial to public health and national security should be identified and incentives provided to move these production lines back home or to US allies
READ FULL ARTICLE