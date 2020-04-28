Employees work on the assembly plant of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, on February 19, 2020. A survey in March of 237 companies found all reported that their supply chains had been affected by Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
Edward Tse
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Edward Tse

Will the coronavirus pandemic be the final nail in the coffin for China’s manufacturing dominance?

  • While some labour-intensive supply chains and those that target the US market may move out of China, sophisticated manufacturing clusters related to electronics and the internet of things are not easy to replicate quickly
Edward Tse
Edward Tse

Updated: 8:05pm, 28 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees work on the assembly plant of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, on February 19, 2020. A survey in March of 237 companies found all reported that their supply chains had been affected by Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE