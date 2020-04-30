A nurse at a Bangkok hospital receives help from a colleague putting on her protective suit before attending to Covid-19 patients on April 22. Women are not just taking care of their own families, but are also active on the Covid-19 front lines. Worldwide, 70 per cent of health and social service providers are women. Photo: Reuters
