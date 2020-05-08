US President Donald Trump speaks during a daily briefing on the novel coronavirus in the White House on April 23. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
Robert Boxwell
The coronavirus crisis may be helping China and Xi Jinping solve the Donald Trump problem
The pandemic may have a ‘my enemy’s enemy is my friend’ silver lining for Xi
As bad as Covid-19 has been for China’s image around the world, it may turn out to be a godsend for Xi if it means the end of Trump in the White House
Robert Boxwell
Published: 4:00am, 8 May, 2020
Updated: 4:04am, 8 May, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
US President Donald Trump speaks during a daily briefing on the novel coronavirus in the White House on April 23. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE