The skyline of midtown Manhattan, New York, is seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, on May 7. The continuing fallout from the coronavirus may trigger a collapse in US growth and send US interest rates into negative territory, putting pressure on the dollar’s safe-haven status. Photo: AP
Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

The US dollar’s draw as a safe haven is likely to end when the coronavirus crisis does

  • For as long as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, dollar dominion is not in doubt
  • But if US economic data continues to deteriorate and the Fed comes under pressure to adopt a negative rate, investors will look for better returns elsewhere at the first opportunity
Updated: 10:24pm, 11 May, 2020

