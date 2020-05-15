A sign at a hospital in Manhattan, New York City, that is treating coronavirus patients directs visitors to the emergency room entrance. More than 1.42 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and over 84,000 have died. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

Expect post-coronavirus economic recovery to be slow, bumpy and prone to relapse, in China and everywhere else

  • As lockdowns ease and economic activities resume for China, to be followed before long by Europe and the US, there is little hope that life will go on as before. The impact of lost jobs and numerous business and personal decisions will ripple out for months to come
Richard Harris
Richard Harris

Updated: 3:57am, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A sign at a hospital in Manhattan, New York City, that is treating coronavirus patients directs visitors to the emergency room entrance. More than 1.42 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and over 84,000 have died. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE