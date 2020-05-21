Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Laurence Tubiana
A truly multilateral order can emerge from the ashes of the coronavirus pandemic, with China and Europe leading the way
- The destruction wrought by Covid-19 has exposed the flaws of the siloed thinking and unsustainable practices that powered our global order
- China and Europe, which are already leading the conversation on building a resilient and climate-neutral economy, should go one step further to help forge new rules of international engagement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE