Illustration: Craig Stephens
Laurence Tubiana
Opinion

Opinion

Laurence Tubiana

A truly multilateral order can emerge from the ashes of the coronavirus pandemic, with China and Europe leading the way

  • The destruction wrought by Covid-19 has exposed the flaws of the siloed thinking and unsustainable practices that powered our global order
  • China and Europe, which are already leading the conversation on building a resilient and climate-neutral economy, should go one step further to help forge new rules of international engagement
Laurence Tubiana
Laurence Tubiana

Updated: 3:14am, 21 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE