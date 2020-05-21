Volunteers hand out food aid parcels from a distribution point at the Santa Anna church in Barcelona, Spain, on May 17. The European Commission has forecast that the EU would see a 7.4 per cent economic contraction this year, the worst recession in its history. Photo: Bloomberg
Volunteers hand out food aid parcels from a distribution point at the Santa Anna church in Barcelona, Spain, on May 17. The European Commission has forecast that the EU would see a 7.4 per cent economic contraction this year, the worst recession in its history. Photo: Bloomberg