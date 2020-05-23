A media tour of Novetex Textiles in Tai Po, Hong Kong, gives photojournalists a glimpse of the production of CuMask+. Most of the masks are being made at a facility in Vietnam, while the the rest are assembled, disinfected and packed at three local facilities, including Novetex Textiles. Photo: Robert Ng
Amy Liu Mei Heung
Hong Kong’s reusable masks should be lauded for reinvigorating the ‘Made in Hong Kong’ brand

  • Though CuMask+ did not come in time for the worst of Hong Kong’s mask shortage and is largely not made locally, it is nonetheless a showcase of Hong Kong innovation and a feat of industrial cooperation in a city with no longer much of a manufacturing base
Updated: 4:30pm, 23 May, 2020

