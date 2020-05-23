A media tour of Novetex Textiles in Tai Po, Hong Kong, gives photojournalists a glimpse of the production of CuMask+. Most of the masks are being made at a facility in Vietnam, while the the rest are assembled, disinfected and packed at three local facilities, including Novetex Textiles. Photo: Robert Ng
