People gather at Tamar Park, overlooking Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, to watch the sunset. For some people weighing the pros and cons of staying in Hong Kong, in the wake of the city’s political protests and the coronavirus outbreak, Singapore may seem a safe haven. Photo: AFP
Peter G. de Krassel
Even with protests, recession and coronavirus, Hong Kong is a better bet than Singapore

  • The singular advantage Singapore has over Hong Kong is affordable public housing. On all other fronts, Singapore is no better than Hong Kong. Even in the fight against Covid-19, Singapore is far behind Hong Kong
Updated: 5:04am, 24 May, 2020

