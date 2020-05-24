People gather at Tamar Park, overlooking Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, to watch the sunset. For some people weighing the pros and cons of staying in Hong Kong, in the wake of the city’s political protests and the coronavirus outbreak, Singapore may seem a safe haven. Photo: AFP
