Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping speaks during the Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2020 at the Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on May 18. Huawei has assailed the latest US move to cut it off from semiconductor suppliers as a “pernicious” attack that will sow chaos in the global technology sector and other industries. Photo: AFP
Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping speaks during the Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2020 at the Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on May 18. Huawei has assailed the latest US move to cut it off from semiconductor suppliers as a “pernicious” attack that will sow chaos in the global technology sector and other industries. Photo: AFP