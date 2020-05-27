Illustration: Craig Stephens
Tian Shichen
As a new cold war dawns and the US pursues strategic competition with China, Beijing must reassess its own policies
- US opposition to China’s enactment of a national security law in Hong Kong is grounded in a larger strategy of opposing China on all fronts
- In response, China must exercise its right to safeguard national sovereignty, adhere to multilateralism and expand the reform and opening up process
