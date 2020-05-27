Ce Geng (left) prepares to take an online class as her mother looks on in Alxa Left Banner, in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on April 1. The nine-year-old’s parents drive her around their ranch to look for better Wi-fi when the weather is bad so she can attend classes online after schools shut due to Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
