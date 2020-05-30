An armed policeman stands in front of the Tiananmen Rostrum in Beijing on May 22, the first day of the third session of the 13th National People’s Congress, China’s top legislative body. The central government submitted a resolution to the NPC to enable its standing committee to pass a new national security law tailor-made for Hong Kong. Photo: Simon Song
