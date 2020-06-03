The US Navy’s Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry conducting operations in the South China Sea on April 28. The disputed waters in the South China Sea are a potential flash point between China and the United States, but it would be inaccurate to describe the tensions as a new cold war. Photo: AFP
