People attend a flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong on October 1, 2012. Twenty-three years after the handover of sovereignty from Britain to China, Hong Kong’s legislature has not enacted a national security law as required under Article 23 of the Basic Law. Photo: Sam Tsang
