A police officer raises his baton to strike a protester who was among those attempting to escape the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom on November 18, 2019. Protesters and police clashed near the university, ending up in a nearly two-week siege of the campus. Photo: AFP
Brian YS Wong
Opinion

Opinion

Brian YS Wong

George Floyd protests: lessons for Hong Kong on tackling police brutality and protester violence

  • The events in the US highlight the terrible consequences of insufficient checks and balances on police power
  • Using brute force only sows greater discontent, radicalisation and long-term instability. Addressing the causes of violence is harder but more effective
Brian YS Wong
Brian YS Wong

Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A police officer raises his baton to strike a protester who was among those attempting to escape the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom on November 18, 2019. Protesters and police clashed near the university, ending up in a nearly two-week siege of the campus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE