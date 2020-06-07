A Swiss soldier at the Chamblon barracks holds up a mobile device with the contact tracking application created by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, using Bluetooth and a design called Decentralised Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing. Legislatures across Europe have debated how centralised their contact-tracing apps should be and how best to ensure data security. Photo: Reuters
