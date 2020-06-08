Democratic Party legislator Ted Hui is intercepted by Legco security guards as he drops a bag holding a container of foul-smelling rotten plants during the second day of the debate on the national anthem law at the Legislative Council in Tamar on May 28. Photo: Nora Tam
