Protesters hold up their hands to represent their five demands near the Hong Kong and Chinese flags at Exchange Square in Central on November 15, 2019. The protests have gathered steam again after the National People’s Congress announced it would introduce a national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Michael Chugani
Is Beijing’s national security law the right way to go about defusing the political anger in Hong Kong?

  • Since April, Hongkongers have faced bombshell announcements from the central and local government that raise questions about the ‘one country, two systems’ framework. These developments will not quell Hong Kong’s civil unrest
Updated: 6:38am, 11 Jun, 2020

