US President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters after speaking about protecting seniors from the Covid-19 pandemic, at the White House in Washington on April 30. Trump has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of China for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Frank Ching
Opinion

Opinion

Frank Ching

The real reason Trump responded strongly to Hong Kong’s national security law

  • Trump’s announcement of US action following China’s move to impose a national security law on Hong Kong will have little impact on the city. Rather, it reflects deteriorating Sino-US relations
Frank Ching
Frank Ching

Updated: 6:42am, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters after speaking about protecting seniors from the Covid-19 pandemic, at the White House in Washington on April 30. Trump has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of China for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE