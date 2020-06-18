Commuters in face masks going to work at Hong Kong station in Central on April 21. Young people with jobs and those who are unemployed have both suffered economically during the Covid-19 pandemic and have mixed opinions about government programmes intended to help them. Photo: Winson Wong
