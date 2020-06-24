A propaganda loudspeaker (left) is seen near a North Korean guard post (right) inside the demilitarised zone, in this photo taken from the South Korean border city of Paju on June 23. Pyongyang began to reinstall loudspeakers on June 21, two years after the two Koreas removed their loudspeakers from the DMZ in adherence to the 2018 Panmunjom declaration. Photo: EPA-EFE / Yonhap