Protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally gather around the statue of former British prime minister Winston Churchill at Parliament Square on June 21. While Churchill is remembered for leading the country through World War II, critics have highlighted some of his disturbing comments on race and decisions that had devastating consequences in British colonies. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally gather around the statue of former British prime minister Winston Churchill at Parliament Square on June 21. While Churchill is remembered for leading the country through World War II, critics have highlighted some of his disturbing comments on race and decisions that had devastating consequences in British colonies. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images