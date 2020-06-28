The Next Generation EU crisis fund, unveiled by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last month, should be taken as a model in promising a fair and inclusive recovery by accelerating the transition to a green digital economy. Photo: European Commission/DPA
The Next Generation EU crisis fund, unveiled by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last month, should be taken as a model in promising a fair and inclusive recovery by accelerating the transition to a green digital economy. Photo: European Commission/DPA