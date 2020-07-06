Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu (right) climbs a wall during the Legislative Council House Committee meeting on May 8 as pan-democrat lawmakers scuffle with their pro-establishment counterparts over lawmaker Starry Lee Wai-king presiding over the committee meeting. Photo: Dickson Lee
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Why Hong Kong democrats should look to Macau’s opposition lawmakers for inspiration

  • The opposition bloc hoped to secure 35 seats in the legislature, giving it the power to block government bills, but the national security law has scuppered this obstructionist agenda
  • Pan-democrats should look to go back to reasonable debate and striving to achieve a consensus
Alice Wu
Alice Wu

Updated: 6:48am, 6 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu (right) climbs a wall during the Legislative Council House Committee meeting on May 8 as pan-democrat lawmakers scuffle with their pro-establishment counterparts over lawmaker Starry Lee Wai-king presiding over the committee meeting. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE