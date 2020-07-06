Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu (right) climbs a wall during the Legislative Council House Committee meeting on May 8 as pan-democrat lawmakers scuffle with their pro-establishment counterparts over lawmaker Starry Lee Wai-king presiding over the committee meeting. Photo: Dickson Lee
Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu (right) climbs a wall during the Legislative Council House Committee meeting on May 8 as pan-democrat lawmakers scuffle with their pro-establishment counterparts over lawmaker Starry Lee Wai-king presiding over the committee meeting. Photo: Dickson Lee