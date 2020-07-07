Hundreds of cars wait in line for a food bank distribution at the Big Butler Fairgrounds in Prospect, Pennsylvania, on April 28. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank expected more than 1,500 vehicles to come to receive two 11kg boxes of food each. Photo: AP
Winston Mok
Opinion

Opinion

Winston Mok

Bumbling, wasteful US should learn from China’s coronavirus response

  • China has Covid-19 under control with draconian measures and tech-based monitoring while the US is struggling with uncoordinated and premature reopenings
  • The disease has exposed many institutional weaknesses in US society and economy, which, despite their strengths, are not structured to withstand pandemic shocks
Winston Mok
Winston Mok

Updated: 10:40pm, 7 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hundreds of cars wait in line for a food bank distribution at the Big Butler Fairgrounds in Prospect, Pennsylvania, on April 28. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank expected more than 1,500 vehicles to come to receive two 11kg boxes of food each. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE