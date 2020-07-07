Hundreds of cars wait in line for a food bank distribution at the Big Butler Fairgrounds in Prospect, Pennsylvania, on April 28. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank expected more than 1,500 vehicles to come to receive two 11kg boxes of food each. Photo: AP
