A Chinese flag is held aloft during a rally in Hong Kong in support of the national security law on June 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
Opinion

What Hong Kong’s national security law makes clear: politics trumps business

  • The broad and extraterritorial law spells out the stakes to multinationals – comply with China’s political bottom lines and access the mainland market, or stay away
  • Although the law is a big change for Hong Kong, any global business accustomed to navigating the mainland should be able to adjust to the new reality
Updated: 3:18am, 9 Jul, 2020

