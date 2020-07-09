A Chinese flag is held aloft during a rally in Hong Kong in support of the national security law on June 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
Opinion
Opinion
The View
by
Joshua M. Zimmerman
What Hong Kong’s national security law makes clear: politics trumps business
The broad and extraterritorial law spells out the stakes to multinationals – comply with China’s political bottom lines and access the mainland market, or stay away
Although the law is a big change for Hong Kong, any global business accustomed to navigating the mainland should be able to adjust to the new reality
Joshua M. Zimmerman
Published: 3:00am, 9 Jul, 2020
Updated: 3:18am, 9 Jul, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
A Chinese flag is held aloft during a rally in Hong Kong in support of the national security law on June 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE