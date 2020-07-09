A kimono-clad tourist and others visit the Sensoji temple in the Asakusa district of Tokyo, Japan, on June 24. As tourist arrivals are unlikely to pick up in the short term, capacity in the hospitality sector will remain underutilised for some time. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rupakjyoti Borah
Opinion

Opinion

Rupakjyoti Borah

How the coronavirus may change Japan for good

  • The government’s new growth strategy to promote digitisation and diversity at work aims to shift the economy onto surer footing, following Covid-19 blows to its tourism and hospitality sectors
  • Plans to move the production lines of Japanese companies out of China and greater cooperation with the US will also weigh on relations with Beijing
Rupakjyoti Borah
Rupakjyoti Borah

Updated: 10:49am, 9 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A kimono-clad tourist and others visit the Sensoji temple in the Asakusa district of Tokyo, Japan, on June 24. As tourist arrivals are unlikely to pick up in the short term, capacity in the hospitality sector will remain underutilised for some time. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE