The national security law for Hong Kong has been written in such a way that what exactly constitutes a violation isn’t clear. Beijing wants it like that to ensure we are apprehensive about what we say and do.
Beijing does not see it that way; what some Hong Kong people want is irrelevant where protection of powers is concerned. What is perceived as having been lost has gone and is not coming back under the present regime.
Ensuring those standing for election are pro-government still allows for one person, one vote, the classic definition of democracy. If we don’t like that and are prevented from taking to the streets to voice disapproval, what can we do?
Covid-19 gives insightful lessons. Think of it like the new law; we may not like it, it is full of uncertainties and it appears to be ever-threatening and always evolving, but we have a good idea about how to prevent it from harming us.
Through protection such as face masks, keeping our hands clean and not exposing ourselves to risks, we can stay safe from the virus. There are no guarantees, of course, but being vigilant dramatically reduces the chances of being infected.
When it comes to the law, protection can keep us safe. We have to be careful about what we say and do in public. Our online lives also have to change, being mindful of the powers of police and mainland agents to pry without permission into our activities, from social media postings to email and text messages to phone calls.
Just as with the coronavirus, we have to get on with our lives as best we can while staying safe. Some of our freedoms are gone and we will have to live with that until circumstances change.
Fighting back has to be done differently. It’s the price of being a Hongkonger in these challenging times
Peter Kammerer is a senior writer at the Post