gatherings broken up That leaves those seeking a more representative government with a dilemma. All means, from peaceful protest to violent confrontation, have been tried and brushed aside or suppressed. Slogans and banners have been called illegal,on grounds of violation of Covid-19 social distancing rules and the most innocent-looking objects deemed offensive weapons. Perhaps the day is near when an angry stare is considered assault.

kept from public office What is certain is that Beijing doesn’t want Western-style democracy for Hong Kong; people calling for that are gradually being silenced or. Democracy, just like those words in the national security law, is whatever mainland authorities want it to be.

Advertisement

Ensuring those standing for election are pro-government still allows for one person, one vote, the classic definition of democracy. If we don’t like that and are prevented from taking to the streets to voice disapproval, what can we do?

Covid-19 gives insightful lessons. Think of it like the new law; we may not like it, it is full of uncertainties and it appears to be ever-threatening and always evolving, but we have a good idea about how to prevent it from harming us.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

Through protection such as face masks, keeping our hands clean and not exposing ourselves to risks, we can stay safe from the virus. There are no guarantees, of course, but being vigilant dramatically reduces the chances of being infected.

When it comes to the law, protection can keep us safe. We have to be careful about what we say and do in public. Our online lives also have to change, being mindful of the powers of police and mainland agents to pry without permission into our activities, from social media postings to email and text messages to phone calls.

02:19 Hong Kong national security law leaves ‘Lennon Walls’ in restaurants blank, protest posters out

virtual private networks That may require our use offor those not quite sure what is and is not acceptable. Even more innovative ways have to be found to protect rights and freedoms.

Just as with the coronavirus, we have to get on with our lives as best we can while staying safe. Some of our freedoms are gone and we will have to live with that until circumstances change.

Fighting back has to be done differently. It’s the price of being a Hongkonger in these challenging times

Peter Kammerer is a senior writer at the Post

Rebel City: Hong Kong’s Year of Water and Fire is a new book of essays that chronicles the political confrontation that has gripped the city since June 2019. Edited by the South China Morning Post's Zuraidah Ibrahim and Jeffie Lam, the book draws on work from the Post's newsrooms across Hong Kong, Beijing, Washington and Singapore, with unmatched insights into all sides of the conflict. Buy directly from SCMP Amazon Kobo Google Books eBooks.com is a new book of essays that chronicles the political confrontation that has gripped the city since June 2019. Edited by the South China Morning Post's Zuraidah Ibrahim and Jeffie Lam, the book draws on work from the Post's newsrooms across Hong Kong, Beijing, Washington and Singapore, with unmatched insights into all sides of the conflict.today and get a 15% discount (regular price HKD$198). It is available at major bookshops worldwide or online through, and