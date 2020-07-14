An Indian youth wearing a face mask stands in front of a poster of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi during a nationwide lockdown in Bangalore, India, on May 1. The country's initial 21-day lockdown was later extended, although case numbers have continued to climb. Photo: EPA-EFE
