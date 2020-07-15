Illustration: Craig Stephens
Kerry Kennedy
Opinion

Opinion

Kerry Kennedy

Under national security law, Hong Kong can be pro-democracy without being anti-China

  • Speculation about the impact of the law must give way to a democratic agenda for Hong Kong crafted for these post-security law times
  • Democratic development is painstaking, slow work, but the fruit of the labour will benefit not just Hong Kong, but also help it fulfil its role as China’s international city
Kerry Kennedy
Kerry Kennedy

Updated: 9:00am, 15 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE