Two people are tested at the windows of a testing vehicle in Beijing on June 30. The success of group testing methods in containing Covid-19 outbreaks in Wuhan and Beijing suggest it might be a useful approach for Hong Kong given the city’s constrained testing capacity. Photo: Reuters
