Why China’s A-share market is starting to look like a safe haven

People wearing face masks walk past a bank in Beijing on April 4. Strong economic growth would discourage Chinese policymakers from rolling out bigger stimulus measures. The People’s Bank of China has already become more cautious in its injection of liquidity. Photo: Reuters
People wearing face masks walk past a bank in Beijing on April 4. Strong economic growth would discourage Chinese policymakers from rolling out bigger stimulus measures. The People’s Bank of China has already become more cautious in its injection of liquidity. Photo: Reuters