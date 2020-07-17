People wearing face masks walk past a bank in Beijing on April 4. Strong economic growth would discourage Chinese policymakers from rolling out bigger stimulus measures. The People’s Bank of China has already become more cautious in its injection of liquidity. Photo: Reuters
Sylvia Sheng
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Sylvia Sheng

Why China’s A-share market is starting to look like a safe haven

  • China’s economic recovery is on track and policies are cautiously supportive. US tensions and tariff risks remain but China’s containment of resurgent infections is lending its stock market characteristics of a relative safe haven
Sylvia Sheng
Sylvia Sheng

Updated: 5:04pm, 17 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People wearing face masks walk past a bank in Beijing on April 4. Strong economic growth would discourage Chinese policymakers from rolling out bigger stimulus measures. The People’s Bank of China has already become more cautious in its injection of liquidity. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE