A protester holds a BN(O) passport during a protest at IFC Mall on May 29. Photo: Winson Wong
Peter G. de Krassel
Opinion

Opinion

Peter G. de Krassel

Uncertainty over national security law is pushing Hong Kong people to leave

  • Most Hongkongers can agree on a need for a national security law. But the law should also consider Hongkongers’ concerns and fears, or it could cause an exodus of talent
Peter G. de Krassel
Peter G. de Krassel

Updated: 12:15pm, 19 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester holds a BN(O) passport during a protest at IFC Mall on May 29. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE