Hundreds of people line up outside a Kentucky career centre hoping to find help with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, on June 18. Worst-case scenario projections suggest unemployment could reach a peak of 12.5 per cent across the world’s most developed economies this year. Photo: Reuters
Hundreds of people line up outside a Kentucky career centre hoping to find help with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, on June 18. Worst-case scenario projections suggest unemployment could reach a peak of 12.5 per cent across the world’s most developed economies this year. Photo: Reuters