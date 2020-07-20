Hundreds of people line up outside a Kentucky career centre hoping to find help with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, on June 18. Worst-case scenario projections suggest unemployment could reach a peak of 12.5 per cent across the world’s most developed economies this year. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Coronavirus recovery: Unemployment crisis calls for new policy focus

  • Previous fixations on deficit reduction and inflation targeting are no longer fit for purpose in a world of crumbling job prospects and rising unemployment
  • Governments must focus on job creation initiatives and look out for workers’ rights when firms attempt to cut labour costs and put profits above people
David Brown
David Brown

Updated: 10:43pm, 20 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hundreds of people line up outside a Kentucky career centre hoping to find help with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, on June 18. Worst-case scenario projections suggest unemployment could reach a peak of 12.5 per cent across the world’s most developed economies this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE