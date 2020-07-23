Sarah Yunits checks her daughter Ada’s homework while Cora waits her turn and father Conor Yunits takes a work conference call at their home in Brockton, Massachusetts on March 19. Working from home has been a boon to many during the pandemic but has also posed personal and professional challenges during the transition. Photo: Getty Images
The View by Richard Harris

Coronavirus response: Working from home forces firms to evolve practices

  • Working from home has its challenges but could also bring an end to outdated attitudes at firms that still equate time in the office with productivity
  • Shift to remote working is leaving behind younger and less experienced employees who would normally expect to receive mentoring from their older colleagues
Updated: 10:21pm, 23 Jul, 2020

