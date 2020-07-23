Firefighters respond to reports of a fire inside the Chinese consulate in Houston on July 21. Houston police and fire officials responded to reports that documents were being burned in the courtyard of the consulate, according to the Houston Police Department. Photo: AP
Phil Cunningham
Opinion

Opinion

Phil Cunningham

Closure of China’s Houston consulate shows danger of desperate US behaviour

  • Given the sharp decline in US-China diplomacy, the positive energy of the relationship’s early days has been replaced by petty bickering and recriminations
  • The brazen disrespect of science and international law by the US is akin to insisting American exceptionalism be respected at the risk of public health
Phil Cunningham

Updated: 5:15pm, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters respond to reports of a fire inside the Chinese consulate in Houston on July 21. Houston police and fire officials responded to reports that documents were being burned in the courtyard of the consulate, according to the Houston Police Department. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE