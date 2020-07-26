Foreign domestic workers on a day off in Central. Photo: Winson Wong
Opinion
Opinion
Sophie Zinser
Covid-19 is making millions of domestic workers more vulnerable. Tech can help
As Covid-19 spurs policy shifts, governments have a rare opportunity to recalibrate policies and better understand the obstacles facing migrant domestic workers
Some apps are trying to prevent harmful working conditions in the first place
Sophie Zinser
Published: 4:30pm, 26 Jul, 2020
Updated: 4:30pm, 26 Jul, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
Foreign domestic workers on a day off in Central. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE