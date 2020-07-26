A gay couple kisses under a rainbow-coloured scarf during a party after a mass wedding organised by the Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) China organisation on a cruise in the open seas en route to Sasebo, Japan, on June 15, 2017. About 800 members of the Chinese LGBT community and their parents spent four days on a cruise trip organised by the NGO. Photo: EPA
Lucetta Kam
Opinion

Opinion

Lucetta Kam

Why the struggle for same-sex marriage in China will continue, despite civil code setback

  • The primacy of heterosexual marriage in Chinese society means that there are negative social and economic consequences to remaining unwed
  • The LGBT community has developed many coping strategies – from lesbian women and gay men marrying each other to couples tying the knot outside China or unofficially via an app
Lucetta Kam
Lucetta Kam

Updated: 9:26am, 26 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A gay couple kisses under a rainbow-coloured scarf during a party after a mass wedding organised by the Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) China organisation on a cruise in the open seas en route to Sasebo, Japan, on June 15, 2017. About 800 members of the Chinese LGBT community and their parents spent four days on a cruise trip organised by the NGO. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE