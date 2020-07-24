Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally against racism in Brisbane on June 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
Opinion
Suraj Girijashanker
If a racist attack happens in a supermarket, what should it do?
Asian shoppers are reported to have been racially targeted at Australian supermarkets, even as racism complaints increase in the country after the onset of Covid-19
What responsibility do retail companies have for protecting customers from racism?
Published: 10:00pm, 24 Jul, 2020
