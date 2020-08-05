The rocket carrying China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover lifts off in Wenchang, Hainan province, on July 23. While the narrative of a “space race” between China and the United States is emerging, the gap between the two remains too large to generate significant competition. Photo: EPA
Chee Yik-wai
China’s earthly concerns take priority over ‘space race’ with US

  • Any such race requires speed and competition, neither of which appear to be present in the US or Chinese space programmes of late
  • If China ever makes significant progress towards commercialising space resources, the US could then change and start competing
Updated: 6:00am, 5 Aug, 2020

