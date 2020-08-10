An image from a series by photographers Bex and Nic Gaunt in a project to raise awareness about mental health. The images showing ordinary people holding up out-of-proportion stones, a metaphor for the weight and burden that sufferers of mental illness must carry on a daily basis. Photo: Bex and Nic Gaunt
An image from a series by photographers Bex and Nic Gaunt in a project to raise awareness about mental health. The images showing ordinary people holding up out-of-proportion stones, a metaphor for the weight and burden that sufferers of mental illness must carry on a daily basis. Photo: Bex and Nic Gaunt