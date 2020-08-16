A yoga session at the men’s ward in the Covid-19 Care Centre set up at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi, India, on July 30. India’s needs major reforms, and quickly, for its health care system to cope with Covid-19. Photo: Bloomberg
Sophie Zinser
Opinion

Opinion

Eye on Asia by Sophie Zinser

Investing in Indian health care will bolster AIIB’s global ambition

  • Given Sino-India tensions, if AIIB agrees to finance India’s ambitious health sector overhaul, it would distance it from Beijing’s foreign policy goals
  • It could also set a precedent for development banks to lead the financing of health care reforms across Asia
Sophie Zinser
Sophie Zinser

Updated: 10:26pm, 16 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A yoga session at the men’s ward in the Covid-19 Care Centre set up at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi, India, on July 30. India’s needs major reforms, and quickly, for its health care system to cope with Covid-19. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE