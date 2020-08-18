Anti-government protesters holds up their hands to symbolise their five demands during a demonstration on July 1 in Causeway Bay. Hong Kong has been roiled by one crisis after another since mid-2019 – from the anti-government protests to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
