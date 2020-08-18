A rickshaw driver wears a face mask and a makeshift face shield made of a water bottle, following their mandatory use in all public transport, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manila, Philippines. The worst impacts of the pandemic have been felt by informal workers, migrant workers and the poor. Photo: Reuters
Colleen K. Howe
Opinion

The View by Colleen K. Howe

Coronavirus has accelerated growing awareness of need for fairer capitalism, as businesses step up to help

  • Businesses that had created bridges to their communities before the crisis were better prepared to deal with the impact of the pandemic
  • Companies that see themselves as stewards of the wider ecosystem have generated reserves of public goodwill and will be better placed to bounce back post-crisis
Updated: 11:51pm, 18 Aug, 2020

